Fest Facts
Get to know our story
Creative Lineup
Meet our esteemed artists, musicians & performers
Beneficiaries
Deserving organizations that won us over
2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts™ Video
Video by Enjet Media
Latest News View All
Watch surfer Jose Martinez on FOX 5 San DiegoSAN DIEGO, Calif. (May 29, 2019) -- FOX 5 San Diego came out to Del Mar Beach earlier this month to learn more about incredible triple amputee Jose Martinez and feature him in their regular sports series called "Home Town All-Stars." Jose is one of the countless athletes supported by the San Diego Festival of the Arts through annual …Read More »
San Diego Festival of the Arts Returns to Waterfront Park June 8-9, 2019SAN DIEGO, Calif. (December 18, 2018) -- Since its inception in 1987, the San Diego Festival of the Arts has raised in excess of $2.5 million in support of 33+ adaptive sports programs benefiting more than 150,000 San Diegans with disabilities. Now in its 33rd year, the 2019 San Diego Festival of the Arts will continue this tradition, showcasing …Read More »
San Diego Festival of the Arts™ 2018 PhotosPhotos By E3 PhotographyRead More »
Connect With Us