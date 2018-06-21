Fest Facts

Get to know our story

More



Creative Lineup

Meet our esteemed artists, musicians & performers

More



Beneficiaries

Deserving organizations that won us over

More

 

2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts™ Video


Video by Enjet Media

Latest News  View All

Connect With Us

 

icon-newsletter

Newsletter

Subscribe to our "Friend of the Fest" newsletter and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Sign Up

Financial support is provided by the City of San Diego

logo-arts-and-culture-commission-sdfa

2019 Sponsors

logo-david-frank-design logo-david-frank-design scripps-logo-colorleaf-filter-logo-colorsharp-logo-1

bing-beverage-logoT Mobile logobing-beverage-logoharmless-harvest-cropgetaround-color

kashi-logo-color-1chameleon-cold-brew-logo-colorenjet-logo_blackartist-craftsman logoSan Diego Boba Tea logosnowpop-peters-sponsor

2019 Partners

logo-cygnet-theatrelogo-broadway-sd

festival-of-the-arts-produced-by

 

escort nantes